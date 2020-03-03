2019-20 Women's Challenge Cup

03.03.2020, 15:14

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: Court of Handball imposes a fine and a suspension for the Turkish club for their withdrawal from the Women's Challenge Cup.

Ardesen fined and suspended The Court of Handball has rendered its decision in a case opened following the withdrawal of Ardesen GSK (TUR) from the Women’s Challenge Cup 2019/20 after having registered and after the first draw of the competition has already taken place.



In accordance with the EHF List of Penalties, a fine of €12,000 is imposed on the club. In addition, the Turkish club is excluded from participation in any EHF club competition, including qualification, for one season.



An appeal may be filed with the Court of Appeal within seven days.



