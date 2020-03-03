NEWS: The EHF and EHF Marketing launch process for official trophies for the men’s and women’s EHF Champion League starting next season

Design the new EHF Champions League trophies

The EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH are on the lookout for talented designers and agencies to help create two new EHF Champions League trophies ahead of the start of 2020/21 season.

The new trophies, which will be lifted by the champions of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League and MEN’S EHF Champions League, will mark a new era for handball, which throws off on 1 July at the draw event for the 2020/21 season.

The trophies must be adhere to the new brand guidelines and will apply between the 2020/21 and 2023/24 seasons.

A document can be requested by emailing ehffinal4@ehfmarketing.com, an address which also forms as a point of contact for all bidders.

To receive the documentation, which sets out all the terms and conditions, please email your or your company name, field of production and contact details to ehffinal4@ehfmarketing.com.

The closing date for submissions is 27 March 2020.

Once proposals have been received, the European Handball Federation will evaluate pitches and subsequently select and appoint qualified companies for the production of the new trophies.

Selected companies will be responsible for producing, organising and delivering the trophies in time for 1 July, ahead of the first draw for the new EHF Champions League competitions.

