«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«dec 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

03.03.2020, 15:30
Design the new EHF Champions League trophies
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: The EHF and EHF Marketing launch process for official trophies for the men’s and women’s EHF Champion League starting next season
»2019-20 Men's News
»
 

Design the new EHF Champions League trophies

The EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH are on the lookout for talented designers and agencies to help create two new EHF Champions League trophies ahead of the start of 2020/21 season.

The new trophies, which will be lifted by the champions of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League and MEN’S EHF Champions League, will mark a new era for handball, which throws off on 1 July at the draw event for the 2020/21 season.

The trophies must be adhere to the new brand guidelines and will apply between the 2020/21 and 2023/24 seasons.

A document can be requested by emailing ehffinal4@ehfmarketing.com, an address which also forms as a point of contact for all bidders.

To receive the documentation, which sets out all the terms and conditions, please email your or your company name, field of production and contact details to ehffinal4@ehfmarketing.com.

The closing date for submissions is 27 March 2020.

Once proposals have been received, the European Handball Federation will evaluate pitches and subsequently select and appoint qualified companies for the production of the new trophies.

Selected companies will be responsible for producing, organising and delivering the trophies in time for 1 July, ahead of the first draw for the new EHF Champions League competitions.

 


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
Share
CONTACT FORM