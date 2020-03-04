«jan 2020»
04.03.2020, 12:00
Groups for Beach EURO 2021 announced
NEWS: The groups for EHF Beach Handball European Championships 2020 in Georgia and Greece have been unveiled

The groups for this summer’s qualification tournament for the EHF Beach EURO 2021 have been made.

Two groups per gender will compete for a place at next year’s EURO, with men’s and women’s group A taking place in Thessaloniki, Greece. Batumi in Georgia will host men’s and women’s group B.

In total eight women’s team will qualify for the EURO, with four teams per group making it through. Meanwhile nine nations from the men’s competition will make it to the next senior EURO.

The tournament will take place between 3-5 July 2020.

The groups

WOMEN

Group A (Thessaloniki): Germany, Portugal, France, Switzerland, Lithuania, Cyprus.
Group B (Batumi): Russia, Poland, Ukraine, Romania, Turkey, Georgia.

Four teams per group will qualify for EURO 2021.

MEN

Group A (Thessaloniki): Spain, France, Switzerland, Portugal, Netherlands, Serbia, Greece, Cyprus.
Group B (Batumi): Poland, Ukraine, Sweden, Romania, Turkey, Georgia.

Five teams from group A and four teams from group B will qualify for EURO 2021.

Already qualified

A number of nations have already made it to the EURO following their performance at EURO 2019, including Denmark, whose men’s and women’s teams both claimed gold.

Women’s qualifiers: Spain, Hungary, Netherlands, Croatia, Denmark, Greece, Norway, Italy.

Men’s qualifiers: Hungary, Croatia, Russia, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Italy.


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
