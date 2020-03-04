NEWS: We break down the permutations to see who can finish where in group 1 of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League

Race to win group 1 goes down to the wire

We already know which eight teams will progress to the quarter-finals of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League, but there is still plenty to play for as three teams battle for position and their quarter-final opposition.

Everything is settled in group 2, with Györi Audi ETO KC, Brest Bretagne Handball, Buducnost and SCM Ramnicu Valcea certain of their final position and a place in the next round.

Over in group 1, CSM Bucuresti know they will finish fourth and face Györ in the quarter-finals, but that is where the certainties end.

Metz Handball (13 points) lead the way at the moment, ahead of Rostov-Don and Team Esbjerg (11), but with Rostov facing bottom side FTC at home and Esbjerg hosting Metz, there is a scenario where all three teams could finish level on 13 points.

In this scenario, the head-to-head record between the three sides will determine the final ranking. If Esbjerg beat Metz by six or more goals, they will win the group, followed by Metz and Rostov. If Esbjerg win by five goals or fewer, Metz will win the group, followed by Esbjerg and Rostov.

Should Rostov fail to win their final match, a victory of any kind will see Esbjerg win the group.

