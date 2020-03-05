«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«dec 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

05.03.2020, 12:08
2018 champions Sweden paired with former winners Spain, Hungary
«Go back »Print Version


DRAW REVIEW: All 16 teams participating in the M18 EHF EURO 2020 in Slovenia learned their preliminary round opponents at the draw in Celje on Thursday

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2020 Men's 18
»Final Tournament
»
 

2018 champions Sweden paired with former winners Spain, Hungary

Two years after winning the Men’s 18 EHF EURO title for the second time, Sweden will meet two former champions in the preliminary round of the 2020 tournament in Slovenia in August.

Sweden have been paired with 1994 champions Spain and 1999 winners Hungary, while Israel is the fourth team in group B.

That was the outcome of the M18 EHF EURO 2020 draw, which was conducted at the Narodni Dom in Celje on Thursday.

Hosts Slovenia face the runners-up from two years ago, Iceland, as well as 2004 champions Serbia and Italy in group A.

Denmark, who have won three silver and seven bronze medals but are yet to lift the M18 EHF EURO trophy, share a group with two-time former champions Germany, Norway, and Russia, who won the title in 2001.

Also, record four-time finalists and two-time gold medallists Croatia (2006, 2010) are up against another nation that won this title twice, France (2014, 2016). Portugal, who won the inaugural championship in 1992, and Austria complete group D.

The M18 EHF EURO 2020 will be played on 13-23 August (playing schedule). This is the fourth YAC European Championship Slovenia are hosting in recent years.

More information on the event is available on the official tournament Facebook page.


TEXT: EHF / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM