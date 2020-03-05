«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«dec 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

05.03.2020, 12:50
New EHF FINAL4 key visuals for 2020 revealed
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: With both EHF Champions League competitions just a few months away from their apotheoses, EHF Marketing GmbH has revealed brand new key visuals for the EHF FINAL4 events in Budapest and Cologne

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's CL
»Final 4
»
 

New EHF FINAL4 key visuals for 2020 events revealed

The VELUX EHF Champions League has just completed its group phase and is awaiting the start of the Last 16, while the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League main round will come to a conclusion this weekend.

Handball fans know what that means: the two EHF FINAL4 events are approaching fast!

The DELO WOMEN'S EHF FINAL4 in the Papp László Sportaréna in Budapest will take place on 9/10 May 2020, followed by the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in the LANXESS arena in Cologne on 30/31 May 2020.

With the two marquee events in European club handball just a few months away now, EHF Marketing GmbH is proudly presenting the key visuals for both.

The two similar graphic appearances strongly reflect the strength and the athleticism of a handball player. In both visuals, the characteristic movement of jumping and throwing a ball is divided into four parts and builds up to visualise a dynamic player - as dynamic is the key characteristic of both the sport of handball and the EHF Champions League.

Of course, the visuals use the signature colours of each event, in line with the competition identity of the EHF Champions League brand.

For more information on both EHF FINAL4 events, visit the dedicated website www.ehfFINAL4.com.


TEXT: EHF / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM