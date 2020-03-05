NEWS: With both EHF Champions League competitions just a few months away from their apotheoses, EHF Marketing GmbH has revealed brand new key visuals for the EHF FINAL4 events in Budapest and Cologne

New EHF FINAL4 key visuals for 2020 events revealed

The VELUX EHF Champions League has just completed its group phase and is awaiting the start of the Last 16, while the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League main round will come to a conclusion this weekend.



Handball fans know what that means: the two EHF FINAL4 events are approaching fast!



The DELO WOMEN'S EHF FINAL4 in the Papp László Sportaréna in Budapest will take place on 9/10 May 2020, followed by the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in the LANXESS arena in Cologne on 30/31 May 2020.

With the two marquee events in European club handball just a few months away now, EHF Marketing GmbH is proudly presenting the key visuals for both.

The two similar graphic appearances strongly reflect the strength and the athleticism of a handball player. In both visuals, the characteristic movement of jumping and throwing a ball is divided into four parts and builds up to visualise a dynamic player - as dynamic is the key characteristic of both the sport of handball and the EHF Champions League.



Of course, the visuals use the signature colours of each event, in line with the competition identity of the EHF Champions League brand.



For more information on both EHF FINAL4 events, visit the dedicated website www.ehfFINAL4.com.

