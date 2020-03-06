2019-20 Women's Champions League

06.03.2020, 10:00

GROUP 1 PREVIEW: The final weekend of the main round will see the clash between Team Esbjerg and Metz Handball determine which team finishes top of the group, while Rostov target second

Group 1 winners to be named in Esbjerg All four DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League quarter-finalists from group 1 have already been determined, yet only CSM Bucuresti, who are to host Vipers Kristiansand on Saturday, are certain of their final position on the table. The group winner will be named in Denmark, where the local Team Esbjerg will host Metz Handball on Sunday. A draw is enough for the French side to retain their top position, while their Danish rivals have a chance to climb up in case of a win. Rostov-Don, who will host FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria on Saturday, have no chance to finish in first position, so their goal is to stay second. GROUP 1

Rostov-Don (RUS) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)

Saturday 7 March, 14:00 CET, live on ehftv.com Rostov are second-placed in the group with 11 points – two behind group leaders Metz

a win at Vipers last week (32:29) saw the Russian side secure their quarter-final spot for the third straight season

FTC sit bottom of the group and have lost the chance to go through, yet they impressed with a home win against Esbjerg (26:25) last week

Katrin Klujber, who scored 12 goals in that game, is now the second top scorer of the competition, with 75 goals

Rostov won the five most recent encounters with FTC in the continental top flight, including the reverse fixture this season (35:31) CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)

Saturday 7 March, 18:00 CET, live on ehftv.com CSM ended their three-match winning run with a defeat in Metz, 28:26

the Romanian team are certain to finish fourth in the group and face Györ in the quarter-final

Vipers lost all five games in the main round and have no chance to reach the next stage

CSM narrowly won the reverse fixture in Kristiansand, 25:23 Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Metz Handball (FRA)

Sunday 8 March, 16:50 CET, live on ehftv.com Metz top the group with 13 points and will seal first position in case of a win or draw

Esbjerg will climb to first place if they claim a victory of any kind and Rostov lose to FTC

if Rostov celebrate a victory, Esbjerg need to win by six or more goals to top the group

last week, the Danish side’s six-match unbeaten run in the competition came to an end, as they lost 26:25 at FTC

the reverse fixture in Metz ended in a 31:31 stalemate

TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev / cg



