06.03.2020, 13:00
Krim eye win in milestone 250th game
GROUP 2 PREVIEW: Despite all four group 2 quarter-final berths being secured, there are still three interesting games to be played on the final weekend of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League main round

Krim eye win in milestone 250th game

RK Krim Mercator will become only the second team to have played 250 games in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League this weekend when they host Buducnost – the one other side to have reached that milestone in the premium European competition.

Elsewhere, group winners Györi Audi ETO KC look to extend their record unbeaten streak as they host SCM Ramnicu Valcea, while Brest Bretagne Handball hope to finish on a high with an away game in Sävehof.

GROUP 2
Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU)
Saturday 7 March, 16:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • after three weeks, Györ are back on their home court, where they conceded their last loss in October 2015, against FC Midtjylland

  • the Hungarian champions are still on a record 36-game unbeaten streak, dating to January 2018

  • in five away games this season, Valcea won once and drew once – both times in the main round 

  • both sides won their domestic league games on Wednesday: Valcea had a 27:22 victory against Craiova, while Györ drubbed Bekescsaba, 45:28

  • Valcea’s agile playmaker, Alicia Fraga Fernandez, will miss her third game in a row due to an injury

  • Györ secured first place in the group and will face CSM Bucuresti in the quarter-final, while Valcea finished fourth and will meet the winners of group 1, to be determined this weekend

RK Krim Mercator (SLO) vs Buducnost (MNE)
Saturday 7 March, 19:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • this will be Krim’s 250th game in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League. Only Buducnost have played more matches in the competition, with 258 

  • the Slovenian side will finish either fifth or sixth in the group. They are currently fifth with a one-point advantage over Sävehof

  • Krim have failed to progress from the main round for the past seven seasons

  • after last week’s loss against Györ, Buducnost are sure to finish third in the group and will face the second-placed side from group 1 in the quarter-finals

  • the teams have met 19 times in the premium European competition, with Buducnost taking 13 wins, including the first game between the two sides this season, 30:28

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)
Sunday 8 March, 15:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • Sävehof are the only team in the main round to have lost all five of their matches so far, seeing their goal difference in this span plummet to -37

  • Brest’s Swedish playmaker, Isabelle Gullden, started handball in Sävehof and played for the Swedish side at the senior level between 2007 and 2011 

  • the French side will finish second in the group, as they are two points behind Györ and the Hungarian side own the tiebreaker

  • in the first game between the two sides, Brest enjoyed a 31:22 win


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / cg
 
