OFFICIAL STATEMENT: Following the advice of Danish health authorities in the light of the coronavirus outbreak, the home matches of Esbjerg, Odense and Ikast in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League and the WOMEN’S EHF Cup will be played without spectators

Update on Covid-19 and European handball

The Danish home matches in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League and the WOMEN’S EHF Cup on Sunday (8 March) will be played without spectators.

This decision has been made following an advice by Danish health authorities on Friday that sport events with 1,000 or more spectators should either be cancelled or postponed.

The matches in question are Team Esbjerg vs Metz Handball (Sunday, 16:50 hrs) in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League as well as Odense Handbold vs Handball Club Lada (Sunday, 15:00 hrs) and Herning-Ikast Handbold vs CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud (Sunday, 15:30 hrs).

TV production of Esbjerg’s match vs Metz is not impacted and the match can be followed live on ehfTV.com as well as on the respective rights holders’ channels.

The European Handball Federation continues to monitor the situation linked to the coronavirus across Europe and takes the development very seriously.

As the health of teams and their players and staff, of officials and fans are a top priority, the European Handball Federation remains in close contact with the relevant national and European authorities as well as with its clubs and federations for coordination and for the collection of relevant information.

Should the risk assessment of the current situation with Covid-19 change, the EHF will react immediately in accordance with the instructions of the relevant authorities and coordinate with all stakeholders.

