GROUP 1 REVIEW: A powerful first-half performance lay the groundwork for Rostov-Don’s home win against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria in their final main round clash

Rostov too strong for FTC again

Just like in the five previous DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League encounters between these two teams, Rostov-Don defeated FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria in their last main round match on Saturday afternoon, 29:26.

However, it is not yet clear whether the Russian champions will finish second or third in the group, as their position will be determined on Sunday after Esbjerg play Metz.

Rostov now have 13 points – as many as group leaders Metz

with five points, FTC are certain to finish bottom of the group and their Champions League season is now over

Anna Vyakhireva and Anna Sen are Rostov’s top scorers, with six goals apiece

FTC’s Katrin Klujber finishes the game with eight goals – six of which are scored in the second half

GROUP 1

Rostov-Don (RUS) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 29:26 (17:9)

Both sides had missed some early chances before Noemi Hafra opened the score almost five minutes into the match. However, that proved the only time during the whole game that FTC were in front.

Rostov soon took firm control of the match and comfortably led 8:3 midway through the first half.

Mayssa Pessoa did a good job in Rostov’s goal, while Anna Vyakhireva and Kseniya Makeeva set the tone in attack, and the Russian side took a clear 17:9 lead at half-time.

FTC’s leaders Katrin Klujber and Hafra missed many attempts in the first half, but improved after the break, finishing with eight and six goals, respectively.

Replacing Blanka Biro in the second half, Zsofia Szemerey made a string of saves that helped the visitors cut the deficit to 19:14.

Rostov slowed down and made a number of mistakes after the break, yet their win was never really in question as Pessoa continued with great reflexes and Anna Sen scored some beautiful goals.

With four minutes to go, the hosts led 28:22, and all FTC could do was slash the gap to three goals.

