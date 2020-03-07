«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«dec 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

07.03.2020, 15:10
Rostov too strong for FTC again
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP 1 REVIEW: A powerful first-half performance lay the groundwork for Rostov-Don’s home win against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria in their final main round clash

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Women's CL
»Main Round
»Match Results
»Match Results
»CSM Bucuresti
»FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
»Rostov-Don
»Vipers Kristiansand
»
 

Rostov too strong for FTC again

Just like in the five previous DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League encounters between these two teams, Rostov-Don defeated FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria in their last main round match on Saturday afternoon, 29:26.

However, it is not yet clear whether the Russian champions will finish second or third in the group, as their position will be determined on Sunday after Esbjerg play Metz. 

  • Rostov now have 13 points – as many as group leaders Metz

  • with five points, FTC are certain to finish bottom of the group and their Champions League season is now over

  • Anna Vyakhireva and Anna Sen are Rostov’s top scorers, with six goals apiece

  • FTC’s Katrin Klujber finishes the game with eight goals – six of which are scored in the second half

GROUP 1
Rostov-Don (RUS) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 29:26 (17:9)

Both sides had missed some early chances before Noemi Hafra opened the score almost five minutes into the match. However, that proved the only time during the whole game that FTC were in front. 

Rostov soon took firm control of the match and comfortably led 8:3 midway through the first half.

Mayssa Pessoa did a good job in Rostov’s goal, while Anna Vyakhireva and Kseniya Makeeva set the tone in attack, and the Russian side took a clear 17:9 lead at half-time.

FTC’s leaders Katrin Klujber and Hafra missed many attempts in the first half, but improved after the break, finishing with eight and six goals, respectively.

Replacing Blanka Biro in the second half, Zsofia Szemerey made a string of saves that helped the visitors cut the deficit to 19:14.

Rostov slowed down and made a number of mistakes after the break, yet their win was never really in question as Pessoa continued with great reflexes and Anna Sen scored some beautiful goals. 

With four minutes to go, the hosts led 28:22, and all FTC could do was slash the gap to three goals. 


TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev / cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM