07.03.2020, 16:20
Györ finish main round on a high
GROUP 2 REVIEW: The title holders remained unbeaten in 2019/20, as they finished the main round with their 11th win of the season, 35:29, against SCM Ramnicu Valcea

Györ finish main round on a high

Missing two of their first-choice backs, Spanish pair Mireya Gonzalez and Alicia Fraga Fernandez, SCM Ramnicu Valcea had little chance against Györi Audi ETO KC in their final DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2019/20 main round clash on Saturday afternoon.

Despite Valcea starting the match on a high, the title holders extended their unbeaten streak in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League to 37 games with their 35:29 win.

  • Györ have another excellent outing in attack, improving their average of goals scored per game this season to 32.5

  • Valcea finish fourth in the group, with seven points, and will face the winner of group 1 in the quarter-final

  • the title holders have won their main round group for the fourth season in a row and will meet CSM Bucuresti in the quarter-final

  • Norwegian playmaker Stine Oftedal is Györ’s top scorer of the match, with six goals in as many attempts

GROUP 2
Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) 35:29 (20:15)

Valcea looked sharper in the first minutes of the game, jumping to a 5:3 lead, but it could have been much worse for Györ if not for Amandine Leynaud’s five saves in the first 10 minutes.

As the Hungarian champions settled into rhythm, Norwegian playmaker Stine Oftedal scored four times to ignite a 4:0 run that turned the game on its head.

That was the point of no return for Valcea, as the home side’s offensive juggernaut got into stride. Thevisitors saw Györ open a 14:9 gap against them, with Oftedal and left back Eduarda Amorim combining for nine goals in the first half.

Györ’s superb 66 per cent efficiency shooting efficiency was dented only by Valcea goalkeeper Yuliya Dumanska, whose saves limited the damage.

Yet as coach Gabor Danyi changed the line-up, Györ was still undeterred, building a seven-goal lead, 24:17, with 20 minutes to go.

Despite an eight-minute stint without scoring a goal between the 43rd and 51st minute, Györ still held all the cards and the gap did not drop lower than three goals, 27:24.

Ultimately, Györ secured their 11th win of the season, 35:29, and won the group with 19 points – the best performance in a main round group since Rostov also hit that mark in the 2015/16 season.


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / cg
 
