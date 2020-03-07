«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«dec 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

07.03.2020, 16:30
Siófok first semi-finalists after clear back-to-back wins
«Go back »Print Version


QUARTER-FINAL REVIEW: Siófok KC Hungary followed their first-leg victory over Kastamonu with an even clearer win on their own court, booking their semi-final berth with an emphatic aggregate result

»EC Channel »2019-20 Women's EHF Cup
»Quarter Finals
»Match Results
»Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK
»Siófok KC Hungary
»
 

Siófok first semi-finalists after clear back-to-back wins

Title holders Siófok KC Hungary became the first to secure a spot in the semi-finals of the Women’s EHF Cup when they beat Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK 40:20 in the second-leg quarter-final on Saturday evening.

The Hungarian side demonstrated their power, defending their advantage from the first leg to take an aggregate result of 78:49.

  • Siófok now have an eight-match unbeaten run in the competition and advance to the semi-finals again

  • the Hungarian team double their advantage against Kastamonu by the 19th minute of the first half

  • Júlia Hársfalvi and Katarina Jezic score six goals for Siófok

  • Serpil Iskenderoglu also nets six times for Kastamonu

QUARTER-FINAL, SECOND LEG
Siófok KC Hungary (HUN) vs Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) 40:20 (19:10)

Kastamonu’s dream of repeating their achievement of the 2017/18 season, when the Turkish team surprised and reached the Women’s EHF Cup semi-finals, was ended early by Siófok KC. 

After Kastomonu’s nine-goal home defeat in the first leg, they were beaten by the title holders in another rather one-sided game.

“We played very well today. Dictated a high tempo, played good in every element of the game,” said Siófok coach Tor Odvar Moen. “We are more than happy to be in the semi-final. Let’s see who will be our opponent. It's a very important competition for us and also for our fans.”

Siófok copied the first half from the opening leg, putting on an impressive, dynamic and uncompromising performance. The hosts led 19:10 at the break, but they had already doubled the aggregate advantage against the Turkish team 20 minutes into the game. 

Siófok exploited every mistake their opponent made throughout the first half, resulting in a number of fast break goals. Wings Simone Böhme and Hársfalvi had scored five and six goals within just 30 minutes. 

In the second half, Siófok experienced a rollercoaster, as they were not able to score any goals for four minutes, allowing their rivals to cut the deficit somewhat. Kastamonu came from 23:11 to 23:15. 

However, this interlude ended with a final power demonstration from Siófok, as an 8:0 run clearly decided the game – which ultimately transformed into a goal fest as the 40:20 final result suggests. 

The Turkish side say farewell to this season’s European cup competitions after showing their strength in the Champions League qualification tournament and during the EHF Cup group phase. 


TEXT: Bela Muller / cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM