09.03.2020, 12:10
Information regarding the coronavirus, the EHF FINAL4s and the EHF Cup Finals
An official statement of the European Handball Federation on the coronavirus’ impact on European handball

» »2019-20 Men's CL
»Final 4
»
 

Information regarding the coronavirus, the EHF FINAL4s and the EHF Cup Finals

With the rise of confirmed cases of Covid-19 across Europe and the first European Cup matches played in front of empty stands in Denmark and Slovenia this weekend, it has become increasingly obvious that the coronavirus is impacting society as a whole and the sport of handball.

The EHF wants to underline once more that the health of teams and their players and staff, of officials and fans are a top priority, and the federation remains in close contact with the relevant national and international authorities as well as with its clubs and federations for coordination and for the collection of relevant information for the decision-making process.

In this regard, it is important that every decision made finds the right balance between the vital need for precaution and the potential risk of overreaction.

The month of May is set to become the climax of European club handball in the 2019/20 season, with the DELO WOMEN'S EHF FINAL4 taking place in Budapest, Hungary on 9 to 10 May, the MEN'S EHF Cup Finals in Berlin, Germany on 23 and 24 May and the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in Cologne, Germany on 30 and 31 May.

With all information currently at hand, no conclusion can be drawn between the current status and these three events happening in May.

The EHF continues to monitor the situation linked to the coronavirus and is prepared to react immediately in accordance with the instructions of the relevant authorities should the risk assessment change.

At the same time, the European Handball Federation and EHF Marketing GmbH remain fully committed to the DELO WOMEN'S EHF FINAL4, the MEN'S EHF Cup Finals and the VELUX EHF FINAL4 and continue their planning and preparations for the highlight month of European club handball.


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
