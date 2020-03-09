«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«dec 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

09.03.2020, 20:07
EURO semi-finalists Slovenia in regional derby on path to Egypt
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: The pairings for the final obstacle on the road to the Men’s World Championship 2021, the Phase 2 Part 2 play-offs, were drawn in Vienna on Monday night

»World Championships Channel »2021 Men's Adults
»Qualification Phase2
»
 

EURO semi-finalists Slovenia in regional derby on path to Egypt

20 national teams learned their opponents for critical upcoming matches when the draw for Qualification Phase 2 Part 2 on the path to the IHF Men’s World Championship 2021 was held in the Hilton Hotel in Vienna on Monday night. The Phase 2 play-offs will take place from 5 to 11 June, with the aggregate winner of each two-leg tie qualifying for Egypt.

10 places at the World Championship remain for Europe, and those berths will be decided over two phases of play-offs scheduled for mid-April and early June. With the draw for Phase 2 Part 1 completed in January, the pairings for Phase 2 Part 2 were drawn on Monday. 

Serbia will face one of the toughest tasks, as they were drawn against Slovenia, the only semi-finalists from the EHF EURO 2020 not directly qualified for Egypt 2021. 

The fifth-ranked team from the EURO 2020, Germany, played for the medals at the previous World Championship, ultimately finishing fourth. In their attempt to copy that achievement, Germany will play Ukraine on the path to the global event. 

At the 2019 World Championship, Germany lost the bronze-medal match to the record world title holders France. After France qualified for the two most recent editions of the World Championship as the defending champions, they are back in the qualification play-offs, and are set to meet North Macedonia in the Phase 2 clashes. 

Portugal, Sweden, Hungary and Belarus have arguably the easiest tasks, as they will meet the winners progressing from Phase 2 Part 1. The sixth-placed team from the EURO 2020, Portugal, will meet the winner of the Israel versus Latvia pairing. 

16 of the teams that will contest Phase 2 Part 2 competed at the EHF EURO 2020, while the remaining four will arrive from Part 1 of the play-offs. Those Part 1 play-offs are to be contested between the four lowest-ranked sides from the EURO 2020 and the winners from Qualification Phase 1.  

The 10 teams ranked highest at the EURO were drawn from pot 1, while the next six from the EURO as well as the opponents arriving from Part 1 were drawn from pot 2. 

The IHF Men’s World Championship 2021 will be held from 15 to 31 January, 2021. It will be the first edition of the event played under the expanded format, with 32 teams, one year after the first EURO with 24 teams.

As the top three teams at the Men’s EHF EURO 2020, Spain, Croatia and Norway are directly qualified for the 2021 World Championship in Egypt. As defending world champions, Denmark are also directly qualified for the event next January. 


TEXT: EHF / cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM