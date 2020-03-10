«jan 2020»
EHF Court of Arbitration
10.03.2020, 12:00
Court of Handball imposes a fine on the Romanian Handball Federation
OFFICIAL STATEMENT: The ruling came as a consequence of an illegal playing permit.

»Official Statements Channel »
 

The EHF Court of Handball has reached a decision in a case concerning a transfer between federations. In accordance with the EHF List of Penalties, a fine of €1,000 is imposed on the Romanian Handball Federation for issuing illegally a playing permit to a player still registered in another federation.

An appeal may be filed with the Court of Appeal within seven days.


TEXT: EHF / br
 
