Europe's top eight clubs now know when they will be battling for a spot at the DELO WOMEN'S EHF FINAL4 2020

Quarter-final throw-off times confirmed

Just 120 minutes separate eight of Europe’s elite women’s clubs and a place at the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 in Budapest and now they know exactly when they will be in action.

The quarter-final fun begins on Saturday 4 April, with the clash between SCM Ramnicu Valcea an Metz Handball at 18:00 CET, while the remaining three first leg encounters take place on Sunday 5 April.

We will discover the first ticket holder to Budapest on the afternoon of Saturday 11 April as Brest Bretagne host Rostov-Don in the opening second leg match.

Fans will be able to enjoy all four second leg matches at different times, concluding with Team Esbjerg vs Buducnost on Sunday 12 April at 16:50 CET.

The full set of quarter-final fixtures and throw-off times can be found on ehfCL.com.

