OFFICIAL STATEMENT: The European Handball Federation has decided to set alternative dates for rounds 3 and 4 of the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers, with the first week of June being introduced as national team week

Coronavirus outbreak: Alternative dates set for upcoming rounds of Women’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers

The European Handball Federation has decided to set alternative dates for rounds 3 and 4 of the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers, scheduled to be played from 25 to 29 March, with the first week of June being introduced as national team week.

This decision was made on Wednesday at the EHF Office in Vienna in the light of the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus across Europe, as the sport of handball continues to be hit by the developments.

“Over the past days, official news and media updates regarding Covid-19 have been arriving on the minute interval,” it reads in a statement issued to the national federations by EHF President Michael Wiederer and EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner.

“We are fully aware that the institution EHF does not play a dominant role in the decision-making processes as within the different nations different laws exists, and decisions are made either nationwide, regionally, or even locally.

“However, it is within our responsibility to coordinate matters in the best possible way to provide orientation, and the EHF EURO Qualifiers have to be seen in light of all the information received so far.”

“We cannot see a complete rundown of all matches. We have received information on the obligatory cancellation of matches and of matches that can be played under certain conditions.”

“Therefore, we came to the conclusion that in such situations an alternative has to be created in order to comply with the current situation, while not losing sight of long-term targets and to enable an eventually successful conclusion of the EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers,” says Wiederer.

Rounds 5 and 6 of the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifers remain scheduled according to the international handball calendar, from 27 to 31 May 2020.

TEXT: