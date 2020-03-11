«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«dec 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

11.03.2020, 16:30
Information update on EHF FINAL4s and the EHF Cup Finals
«Go back »Print Version


OFFICIAL STATEMENT: An official statement of the EHF regarding the DELO WOMEN'S EHF FINAL4, the VELUX EHF FINAL4 and the EHF Cup Finals in the light of the coronavirus outbreak

» »2019-20 Men's CL
»Final 4
»
 

Information update on EHF FINAL4s and the EHF Cup Finals

The European Handball Federation is currently working in close cooperation with its partners on the upcoming club and national team competitions in March.

In a next step, and carefully considering the developments in the light of the spread of Covid-19 in Europe, competition issues regarding i.e. the quarter-finals in the VELUX EHF Champions League and the DELO WOMEN'S EHF Champions League in April will have to be decided. Here again, the timeframe will play an important role.

However, bearing in mind that May will see the three major tournaments of European club handball being staged, the DELO WOMEN'S EHF FINAL4, the MEN'S EHF Cup Finals and the VELUX EHF FINAL4, public interest is growing from the side of the live spectators and the media.

The EHF and its daughter company, EHF Marketing GmbH, have chosen a proactive strategy for the three tournaments, and in close cooperation with the local organisers have defined presumptive dates in case the handball showcases cannot be acarried out as scheduled.

  • DELO WOMEN'S EHF FINAL4 - 8/9 May: alternative date is 5/6 September in Budapest
  • MEN'S EHF Cup Finals - 23/24 May: alternative date is 30/31 August in Berlin
  • VELUX EHF FINAL4 - 30/31 May: alternative date is 22/23 August in Cologne

All purchased tickets will remain valid and, due to the timely work on the part of the organisation, the events in case of a necessary postponement will be organised in the usual quality.

The alternative dates are taking into consideration other international activities such as the men's and women's national team qualifiers in June, as well as the preparations for the Olympic Games scheduled from 24 July to 9 August.

The EHF is fully aware of the fact that challenges must be overcome, however, the position of the EHF FINAL4 events and the EHF Cup Finals in the world of media and sport as well the interest of the fans had to be taken into account.

In order to avoid any misunderstanding, the EHF will do its utmost to carry out the events on their original dates, but at the same time opens the communication channels for all interested parties.

The next weeks will be used for a careful analysis of the developments and the EHF, together with the partners, will come to a conclusion on 17 April regarding the EHF FINAL4 events and the EHF Cup Finals and will publish an official statement on that date.

From that point on, information on organisational aspects including ticket handling will be supplied by the respective parties.


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
Share
CONTACT FORM