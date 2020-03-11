OFFICIAL STATEMENT: An official statement of the EHF regarding the DELO WOMEN'S EHF FINAL4, the VELUX EHF FINAL4 and the EHF Cup Finals in the light of the coronavirus outbreak

Information update on EHF FINAL4s and the EHF Cup Finals

The European Handball Federation is currently working in close cooperation with its partners on the upcoming club and national team competitions in March.

In a next step, and carefully considering the developments in the light of the spread of Covid-19 in Europe, competition issues regarding i.e. the quarter-finals in the VELUX EHF Champions League and the DELO WOMEN'S EHF Champions League in April will have to be decided. Here again, the timeframe will play an important role.

However, bearing in mind that May will see the three major tournaments of European club handball being staged, the DELO WOMEN'S EHF FINAL4, the MEN'S EHF Cup Finals and the VELUX EHF FINAL4, public interest is growing from the side of the live spectators and the media.

The EHF and its daughter company, EHF Marketing GmbH, have chosen a proactive strategy for the three tournaments, and in close cooperation with the local organisers have defined presumptive dates in case the handball showcases cannot be acarried out as scheduled.

DELO WOMEN'S EHF FINAL4 - 8/9 May: alternative date is 5/6 September in Budapest

MEN'S EHF Cup Finals - 23/24 May: alternative date is 30/31 August in Berlin

VELUX EHF FINAL4 - 30/31 May: alternative date is 22/23 August in Cologne

All purchased tickets will remain valid and, due to the timely work on the part of the organisation, the events in case of a necessary postponement will be organised in the usual quality.

The alternative dates are taking into consideration other international activities such as the men's and women's national team qualifiers in June, as well as the preparations for the Olympic Games scheduled from 24 July to 9 August.

The EHF is fully aware of the fact that challenges must be overcome, however, the position of the EHF FINAL4 events and the EHF Cup Finals in the world of media and sport as well the interest of the fans had to be taken into account.

In order to avoid any misunderstanding, the EHF will do its utmost to carry out the events on their original dates, but at the same time opens the communication channels for all interested parties.

The next weeks will be used for a careful analysis of the developments and the EHF, together with the partners, will come to a conclusion on 17 April regarding the EHF FINAL4 events and the EHF Cup Finals and will publish an official statement on that date.

From that point on, information on organisational aspects including ticket handling will be supplied by the respective parties.

