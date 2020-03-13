OFFICIAL STATEMENT: The European Handball Federation on Friday announced that European Cup and national team matches until 12 April will not be held as scheduled

Information on EHF competition matches in March and April

The European Handball Federation announced on Friday that European Cup matches and national team matches organised under the umbrella of the EHF will not be held as scheduled until 12 April 2020.

Over the past few days, the EHF has been carefully analysing the situation for all its member federations and the clubs playing in its competitions and has been taking into account all the information received.

This decision was made in the light of the ongoing developments in the spread of COVID-19 across Europe and in order to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, officials and fans.

The announcement includes all matches in the following competition stages

Women’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers Rounds 3 and 4 (25 to 29 March)

VELUX EHF Champions League Last 16 (18 to 22 and 25 to 29 March)

DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League Quarter-finals (3 to 5 and 10 to 12 April)

MEN’S EHF Cup Group Phase Rounds 5 and 6 (21 to 22 and 28 to 29 March)

Men’s Challenge Cup Quarter-finals (21 to 22 and 28 to 29 March)

WOMEN’S EHF Cup Semi-finals (4 to 5 and 11 to 12 April)

Women’s Challenge Cup Semi-finals (4 to 5 and 11 to 12 April)

The EHF will continue to monitor the situation and will communicate any further updates accordingly.

TEXT: