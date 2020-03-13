OFFICIAL STATEMENT: In the light of the ongoing developments in the spread of COVID-19 across Europe, the European Handball Federation informs about the status of major upcoming meetings

Information on EHF Secretaries General Conference

The European Handball Federation continues to monitor the developments in the spread of COVID-19 across Europe.

While utmost care is taken that the EHF remains fully operational, some meetings are affected and will either be postponed or cancelled.

The EHF Secretaries General Conference, scheduled to take place in Bratislava from 21 to 24 April 2020, will be cancelled.

The draw for the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers will not be held in Bratislava. More information will follow.

TEXT: