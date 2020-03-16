«jan 2020»
19.03.2020, 12:10
Brattset wins home training challenge with special co-star
LAST WEEK IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: New training companions, tips on how to stave off boredom and Montenegrin wilderness feature as DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League players adjust to COVID-19 measures
»2019-20 Women's News
»
 

Brattset wins home training challenge with special co-star

Players in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League have been showing their more creative sides over the last week, as new measures were brought in across Europe in an effort to contain COVID-19.

As the situation developed, many players in the top-flight competition were in their last preparations for the Olympic Qualification Tournaments, ready to fight for their places at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

CSM Bucuresti’s Sabina Jacobsen, who would have been vying for an Olympic ticket with Sweden, lamented the turn of events with a throwback to her happy arrival in Sweden to start the national team preparation.

Soon it was back to business, with players making the most of the situation to train at home. However, none can compete with Györi Audi ETO KC line player Kari Brattset’s training companion.

The Champions League 2018/19 winner had the perfect opportunity to show off her very well-trained dog’s skills. Perhaps training their dogs to do this is an ideal way for handball fans to spend their time at home.

Brattset’s Györ and Norway national teammate Kari Aalvik Grimsbo, MVP of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2019, is another with a special training companion – her son.

With such a keeper to practice against, it seems only a matter of time before he becomes the most fearsome shooter around – particularly with mum home for the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, in another part of Brest, goalkeeper Sandra Toft is enjoying running in quiet areas of the city. The Dane shared a message with fans about the importance of staying healthy and enjoying the rare moments of fresh air at the moment.

SCM Ramnicu Valcea back Mireya Gonzalez shared one of her favourite activities at home: reading. The self-confessed ‘home body’ also offered ideas for others to explore during their time indoors.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mientras nuestrxs superhéroes👩🏻‍⚕️👨🏼‍⚕️ siguen salvando vidas, ¡nosotrxs podemos hacer un sinfín de cosas en casa! Todxs los que me conocen saben que yo soy muy hogareña🥰 Así que me permito el lujo de daros alguna idea para disfrutar estos días: . ⠀ 🎸🎹 Ese instrumento que tienes ahí abandonado, ¿y si aprendieras a tocar tu canción favorita? . ⠀ 🎬📚 Si te gustaría viajar entonces prueba con libros, películas y documentales. ¿Recomendaciones? Cualquier libro de mi escritor favorito @zafonoficial Películas top como El padrino, Thelma & Louise, Tomates verdes fritos, Dos hombres y un destino y Pulp fiction. . ⠀ 💃🏽🤸🏻‍♂️Clases online de pilates, baile... para ponerte en forma o ¡aprender, por fin, ese baile que te gusta! . ⠀ 💻En YouTube hay un sinfín de personas compartiendo sus conocimientos, ¿algún tema del que te quieras hacer expertx? . ⠀ 🧘🏽‍♀️ Buen momento para crearte tu rutina de meditación y mindfulness. . ⠀ 💭💡En el mundo artístico decimos que en las situaciones de crisis es cuando se nos ocurren las mejores ideas. ⠀ Seamos felices y seamos empaticos. Ayudemos en lo posible a esas personas que se juegan el cuello por nosotros y ¡porque los abuelos son lo mejor del mundo! 🥰 ⠀ #yomequedoencasa #Istayathome #empathy #responsability #frenemoslacurva

A post shared by Mireya Gonzalez (@mireyagonzalez9) on

Photo: instagram.com/kbrattset


TEXT: Courtney Gahan / ew
 
