20.03.2020, 10:30
A million ways to stay fit while stuck at home
LOCKDOWN LIFE: Due to the COVID-19 measures, many players have been stuck at home for several days now. But they have found ways to occupy their time…

A million ways to stay fit while stuck at home

What can you do when you are home, cannot go out and still have to keep fit for the moment the season resumes? You train – with whatever you have in hand. 

To avoid boredom, VELUX EHF Champions League players from around Europe have been challenging each other to post the funniest video. The EHF is also challenging you, with the #handballathome campaign launched on Friday morning. 

Who said that having kids at home could be a burden? Definitely not Luka Karabatic! 

The Paris Saint-Germain line player has been making the most of his confinement. Doing some push ups with his daughter on his back, the PSG captain is doing all he can to be ready when the games resume.

Alex Dujshebaev has been enjoying more time with his new-born child – something that his handball schedule does not always enable him to do. While doing so, the Kielce player also urges every fan to stay at home.

Dujshebaev’s compatriot and Szeged back Jorge Maqueda has posted a couple of fun videos showing him and his girlfriend, former Spain international Macarena Aguilar, performing physical training outside of their house. 

The funniest of all, though, was posted by Marija Lojanica, Veszprém’s physical trainer. You can see Borut Mackovsek doing squats in his living room with his kid on his shoulders, and Marton Szekely doing the same but lifting his little dog. 

Swedish line player Andreas Nilsson looks very serious during his workout, despite being surrounded by children’s toys in his back garden.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#gymathome💪✌🏻🤷🏻‍♀️ #stayathome #weareveszprem #allred #keepsafe

A post shared by Marija Lojanica (@marijalojanica) on

Mar 16, 2020 at 12:53pm PDT

Head to the EHF Champions League social media channels to find out how you can participate in the #handballathome challenge. 


TEXT: Kevin Domas / cg
 
