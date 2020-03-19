STAY-AT-HOME INTERVIEW: During an unprecedented closure of all handball activities, Györ’s Eduarda Amorim is staying positive. She talked with ehfCL.com about her new daily routine, while also giving advice for handball fans

Amorim: “We always seem to find that fire inside us”

It has been 11 years since Eduarda Amorim signed for Györi Audi ETO KC and the Brazilian stalwart is still an integral part of the Hungarian powerhouse, who have dominated the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League for the past three seasons.

Györ’s last loss came in January 2018, against CSM Bucuresti, and the Hungarian champions have since built an unprecedented 36-game unbeaten streak, featuring 33 wins and three draws over the past two seasons.

A five-time winner of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League and also the best defender of the competition in 2016, 2017 and 2019, Amorim has been ever present for Györ’s triumphs.

An outgoing character, full of joy and optimism, Amorim can teach a lesson or two both about handball and about life, even when everything is at a standstill and handball is stopped due to an unprecedented pandemic.

ehfCL.com: How would you describe the season you had up until this point?

Eduarda Amorim: Well, we are quite good – we only lost one game, in the Hungarian League, against Siófok KC. When you have good results, everything goes smoothly. In the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League, I could say we had an up and down season with great wins in the group phase, but our game let us down a few times in the main round. We did not play to our best, but I am satisfied that we did not lose and won our group.

ehfCL.com: Györ are on a 36-game unbeaten run. Did you think about this situation in difficult moments? Was trying to preserve this streak also an objective for the team?

Eduarda Amorim: No, we tried to win every game for its purpose and stay strong mentally throughout every challenge we faced. We had some tough moments, against Buducnost or Brest, when we were down by four or five goals and said we need to reset and restart what we are doing. And ultimately it worked out. We always seem to find that fire inside us, to challenge ourselves to get out of difficult situations, irrespective of what the result will be.

ehfCL.com: Winning the group means that you will have the home advantage in the second leg of the quarter-final against CSM Bucuresti. Are CSM the opponents you wanted to face?

Eduarda Amorim: Both Brest and Buducnost handed us tough games, but against CSM we will face a team that is very experienced and went to the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 three times. We need to improve our game by at least 20 per cent if we want to win, because it is going to be very difficult. If we play like we did in the first 12 games of the season, I am afraid it will not be enough.

ehfCL.com: You said you are not satisfied with how you played. What do you need to improve?

Eduarda Amorim: Like I said, we had our ups and downs. We needed to be more organised in defence and try to be more aggressive. Things like this can be corrected and we need to be ready and in shape when the competitions resumes.

ehfCL.com: Speaking of resuming handball, the COVID-19 pandemic has halted all competitions throughout Europe. How does a top handball player feel in this situation?

Eduarda Amorim: In this case, we are powerless. Personally, I try to be as patient as I can and keep my mind busy. Health is the most important thing right now. We must be responsible and stay at home, trying not to improve our chances of getting sick or infecting other persons. Of course, life as we know it is different and we must adapt as good as we can right now.

ehfCL.com: Is life difficult without handball?

Eduarda Amorim: Of course I miss handball. I miss my teammates. We are not seeing each other anymore, we are not listening to the same jokes, playing together…It is difficult, but I am confident that everything will get back to normal at some point.

ehfCL.com: How does your day look now?

Eduarda Amorim: I like to train in the morning, be it weights or with the elastic band, while if it is a running day, I prefer to go out running in the evening, because there are not so many people outside. Regardless of physical activities, I do some chores in the house, like cleaning the kitchen, or watch some documentaries or movies.

ehfCL.com: Which movie is next on your list?

Eduarda Amorim: That is a good question! (laughs) I have to think a little. I did not see “A Star is Born,” so maybe I will watch that next.

ehfCL.com: Finally, can you send a message to all the fans who are eagerly waiting for handball to throw off again?

Eduarda Amorim: Stay safe, respect what the local authorities are telling you and try taking care of yourselves and your loved ones. We players are also trying to put in the effort so everything resumes smoothly when the time comes. And if you miss handball, go to ehfTV.com and try to replay some of the matches that were played in the last seasons. For our fans, remember the last DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 and the beautiful moments we shared!

