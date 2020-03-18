LOCKDOWN LIFE: The #handballathome campaign is spreading, from top EHF Champions League stars and national federations to youth clubs and small children

Tips from stars and youth clubs keeping active as handball at home takes off

As another week of lockdown life gets underway, players, teams, coaches and fans have been finding all sorts of ways to keep handball in their lives, primarily by staying active. With the launch of the #handballathome hashtag last week, the conversation is growing.

Handball federations are taking the lead, with the help of their players, offering tips for training at home or even how to improve handball techniques.

The Norwegian Handball Federation have shared training exercises from two of their leading stars, current DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League title holder Stine Oftedal and PSG’s Sander Sagosen, winner of the EHF EURO 2020 bronze medal.

Fans have the chance to follow a well-rounded training regime at home, as they can also try the workouts of Brest Bretagne Handball’s Pauline Coatanea and Rhein-Neckar Löwen’s Romain Lagarde.

From Croatia come tips about throwing technique, with the help of EHF EURO 2020 silver medallist David Mandic.

Meanwhile, Rostov-Don’s Anna Sen looks to be training to play a new position – and finding a way to use all that extra toilet paper.

However, it is not only the stars who are impressing with their at-home routines. The young players from Finnish club PIF P05 Handboll are finding creative ways to keep fit in their backyards.

In Norway, Asker Håndball G06’s players are hard at work maintaining their fitness and shooting skills – and making some pretty cool videos.

Adhering to measures about social distancing, another Norwegian youth club, Linje 5 Håndball, are conducting video strength training sessions for their players.

The fun does not stop with teenagers. As Slovakian youth club Zilina showed us, even tiny tots are training to keep fit.

Continuing the trend of using children and pets as weights during workouts, HC Dukla Praha’s Branislav Cigan increased the challenge.

Away from the fitness aspect, the Italian Handball Federation marked the International Day of Happiness on Friday with a touching post about looking forward to the day handball resumes.

Lastly, for all those who miss viewing matches, the partner podcast of the EHF EURO 2020, the (Un)Informed Handball Hour, announced a viewing of the Men’s World Championship 2007 semi-final between Germany versus France on Tuesday night.

How are you keeping handball in your life while staying at home? Join the conversation by using the hashtag #handballathome.

