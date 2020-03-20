«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«dec 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

26.03.2020, 10:00
Stars juggle between workouts and charity
«Go back »Print Version


LOCKDOWN LIFE: While the date of their return to the handball courts remains yet unknown, players keep working out at home and are finding ways to help the local community as well

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Women's News
»
 

Stars juggle between workouts and charity

The lockdown amid the COVID-19 situation have forced handball players to switch the location of their daily workouts to their own homes.

Many EHF Champions League players are sharing their home workouts on social media as they are trying to stay fit before the season might resume at some point.

However, it’s not just their own fitness that is on their minds.

In Poland, for instance, players have been putting their strength together in order to help the local community. Right wings Michal Daszek (Orlen Wisla Plock) and Arkadiusz Moryto (PGE VIVE Kielce) are both auctioning off a pair of shoes they wore at the EHF EURO in January. The money raised will go to a hospital in order to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

Veszprém also found a way to assist the local community. Players from the Hungarian powerhouse helped out in a supermarket. Wearing masks and gloves, Arpad Sterbik, Mate Lekai, Rogerio Moraes and Laszlo Nagy, among others, helped filling the shelves.

Rostov-Don have put together a fitness program, as demonstrated by centre back Milana Tazhenova. With a list of exercises and a video to explain how to do them the right way, the Russian club is making it a lot easier for its fans to stay inside!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🏋📹 «Ростов-Дон» запускает серию домашних тренировок ⠀ 🤒 Весь мир из-за пандемии коронавируса ушел на карантин. Совсем недавно приостановились практически все чемпионаты, перенесены матчи и квалификации важнейших турниров. Тайм-аут взял и гандбол. ⠀ 🤪 Чтобы вам не сиделось дома скучно и без дела, а также вы сохранили свою форму, наш тренерский штаб подготовил серию домашних тренировок. Как выполнять упражнения — вам покажет разыгрывающая «Ростов-Дона» Милана Таженова @m.tazhenova51. ⠀ ☝ Повторяйте за Миланой каждое упражнение по 25 секунд, а между подходами делайте 25 секунд перерыва. ⠀ 👊 Тренируйтесь с «Ростов-Доном», и тогда домашний карантин и гандбольный тайм-аут пройдут полезно и позитивно! ⠀ #ОставайтесьДома #HandballAtHome #rostovhandball #ehfcl #гандболлипучий

A post shared by 🏆Гандбольный клуб «Ростов-Дон» (@rostovhandball) on

Stuck in his Skopje apartment, fellow Russian Timur Dibirov is going through his workout routines with the help of his daughter, while the cat and dog are also trying to be part of the fun.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

10 day of quarantine #stayathome

A post shared by Timur Dibirov (@timurdibirov31) on

Montpellier goalkeeper Kevin Bonnefoi has been having the same kind of fun. Watch him perform squats and push-ups with both his wife and his little girl on top of him. How tough workout can become a cute family moment.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nominés par @mrgaux_b pour ce défi sportif . ✅ #confinémaisentrainé #confinement #jour5 #restezchezvous

A post shared by Kevin.bonnefoi (@bonnefoikevin) on

Finally, while all clubs are dealing with the consequences of the virus spreading, Zagreb suddenly had additional worries following the earthquake last weekend. Domagoj Duvnjak, THW Kiel player and Croatian handball icon, sent a message to his compatriots.

 


TEXT: Kevin Domas / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM