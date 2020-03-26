NEWS REPORT: Starting on Friday with the 2019 edition in Cologne, fans can relive past EHF FINAL4 events for both the VELUX EHF Champions League and DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League on Facebook and YouTube

Relive EHF FINAL4 magic

Starting on Friday, fans can relive the thrills of past EHF FINAL4 events on the EHF Champions League Facebook page and the ehfTV YouTube channel.

This weekend, the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2019 in Cologne will kickstart the viewing party. Next weekend, the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2019 in Budapest will follow.

The EHF FINAL4 programme will continue on a rotating basis, between men’s and women’s events, going back year by year, each weekend.

In the lead up to each weekend, fans can test their knowledge of the upcoming EHF FINAL4 to be relived with trivia quizzes published on ehfCL.com.

Starting next week, a player who starred in the relevant EHF FINAL4 will feature in an exclusive interview, guiding fans through the memorable weekend from their own perspective.

This opening weekend’s programme will see the semi-final between Telekom Veszprém HC and PGE VIVE Kielce streamed at 18:00 CET on Friday. The second semi-final, Barça Lassa vs HC Vardar, will follow on Saturday at 18:00 CET.

Sunday will see a big day of action, with both the 3/4 placement match, Barça vs Kielce, and the final, Vardar vs Veszprém, to be streamed at 15:00 CET and 18:00 CET, respectively. The same format will apply in the following weeks.

