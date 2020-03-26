«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«dec 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

27.03.2020, 11:30
Relive EHF FINAL4 magic
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS REPORT: Starting on Friday with the 2019 edition in Cologne, fans can relive past EHF FINAL4 events for both the VELUX EHF Champions League and DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League on Facebook and YouTube

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's News
»
 

Relive EHF FINAL4 magic

Starting on Friday, fans can relive the thrills of past EHF FINAL4 events on the EHF Champions League Facebook page and the ehfTV YouTube channel.

This weekend, the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2019 in Cologne will kickstart the viewing party. Next weekend, the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2019 in Budapest will follow. 

The EHF FINAL4 programme will continue on a rotating basis, between men’s and women’s events, going back year by year, each weekend.  

In the lead up to each weekend, fans can test their knowledge of the upcoming EHF FINAL4 to be relived with trivia quizzes published on ehfCL.com. 

Starting next week, a player who starred in the relevant EHF FINAL4 will feature in an exclusive interview, guiding fans through the memorable weekend from their own perspective. 

This opening weekend’s programme will see the semi-final between Telekom Veszprém HC and PGE VIVE Kielce streamed at 18:00 CET on Friday. The second semi-final, Barça Lassa vs HC Vardar, will follow on Saturday at 18:00 CET. 

Sunday will see a big day of action, with both the 3/4 placement match, Barça vs Kielce, and the final, Vardar vs Veszprém, to be streamed at 15:00 CET and 18:00 CET, respectively. The same format will apply in the following weeks. 


TEXT: EHF / cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM