«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«dec 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

27.03.2020, 17:30
Get active with GOALCHA Week!
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: Stay fit, healthy and beat the boredom by tuning into a series of videos that will be published by GOALCHA’s Ole Bruun Anderson

»Activities Channel »
 

Get active with GOALCHA Week!

With many members of the European handball community in lockdown due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, EHF Competence Academy & Network partners GOALCHA will be publishing a series of fun and family-orientated videos to stay healthy starting on Monday, 30 March.

The series of videos will be uploaded by one of the co-founders of GOALCHA, Ole Bruun Anderson. Together with the help of his family, Anderson will post a host of training and exercise clips to help inspire people at home to keep active with handball.

Videos will be uploaded on both the EHF CAN and the GOALCHA Facebook pages, with the aim of ensuring everyone retains their passion for handball, stays active and combats boredom.

You can check out Ole’s introductory video, below.

The videos will form a part of a new social media challenge aimed specifically at highlighting coaching methods.

With a host of players giving their advice on training from their own homes, the EHF is on the look-out for coaches to share their best methods and practice to the wider handball community.

Coaches, PE teachers or anyone who is nominated by friends or family can share a short video presenting exercises and publish it on social media, including the hashtags #handballathome and #coacheschallenge. Please tag @ehfcl, @ehfeuro and @ehf_ec and don’t forget to nominate!

What is GOALCHA?

GOALCHA has been developed with the objective to bring handball back to the schools and into the daily life of children and teenagers. For that purpose, the necessary equipment was reduced to a minimum – that all you need is the special GOALCHA ball, being grippable and graspable for all people, irrespective of their age, sex or motoric capability.

With GOALCHA everything centres on the positive experience – it’s not about competition or who scored more goals. It is a match without referee and coach – the players formulate the basic rules themselves and assume responsibility that these are observed during the match. There is no right or wrong.


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
Share
CONTACT FORM