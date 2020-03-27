NEWS: Stay fit, healthy and beat the boredom by tuning into a series of videos that will be published by GOALCHA’s Ole Bruun Anderson

Get active with GOALCHA Week!

With many members of the European handball community in lockdown due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, EHF Competence Academy & Network partners GOALCHA will be publishing a series of fun and family-orientated videos to stay healthy starting on Monday, 30 March.

The series of videos will be uploaded by one of the co-founders of GOALCHA, Ole Bruun Anderson. Together with the help of his family, Anderson will post a host of training and exercise clips to help inspire people at home to keep active with handball.

Videos will be uploaded on both the EHF CAN and the GOALCHA Facebook pages, with the aim of ensuring everyone retains their passion for handball, stays active and combats boredom.

You can check out Ole’s introductory video, below.

The videos will form a part of a new social media challenge aimed specifically at highlighting coaching methods.

With a host of players giving their advice on training from their own homes, the EHF is on the look-out for coaches to share their best methods and practice to the wider handball community.

Coaches, PE teachers or anyone who is nominated by friends or family can share a short video presenting exercises and publish it on social media, including the hashtags #handballathome and #coacheschallenge. Please tag @ehfcl, @ehfeuro and @ehf_ec and don’t forget to nominate!

What is GOALCHA?

GOALCHA has been developed with the objective to bring handball back to the schools and into the daily life of children and teenagers. For that purpose, the necessary equipment was reduced to a minimum – that all you need is the special GOALCHA ball, being grippable and graspable for all people, irrespective of their age, sex or motoric capability.

With GOALCHA everything centres on the positive experience – it’s not about competition or who scored more goals. It is a match without referee and coach – the players formulate the basic rules themselves and assume responsibility that these are observed during the match. There is no right or wrong.

