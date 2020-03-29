THE IMPRESSIVE TOP 5: With the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League currently on hold, we look at the players that have impressed in the group matches and the main round. Today: the five best goal scorers

Top 5 scorers: Radicevic leads field of top-form backs

The outstanding individual form of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2019/20 top scorers has been key for their teams. We celebrate their success with this look back on their seasons so far.

The main round came to an end in March, and the phase saw some spectacular individual highlights.

The top five scorers of the competition set the court on fire as all but one reached the quarter-finals – but whether they qualified for the knockout stage or not, these five stars have been a joy to watch in 2019/20.

5. Cristina Neagu (CSM Bucuresti): 72 goals

After returning in November from an injury that kept her sidelined for almost a year, Cristina Neagu has rocketed up the season’s top scorer chart. The Romanian back really hit her stride in the new year, scoring 57 goals in the six main round games played since January.

Two consecutive 14-goal matches was incredible even for the two-time EHF Player of the Year, and Neagu’s form helped the Romanian team to their fifth straight appearance in the knockout stage. Neagu may be fifth currently, but if she continues scoring at this rate when the competition resumes, she may be on the way to her third top scorer crown in the Champions League.

4. Estavana Polman (Team Esbjerg): 74 goals

Team Esbjerg are another club making history this Champions League season. The Danish side have never proceeded past the main round but have earned a quarter-final berth in 2019/20 as the second-ranked team in group 1.

Dutch back Estavana Polman is no stranger to making history – she celebrated the quarter-final berth with Esbjerg only a few months after winning the first ever world title for the Netherlands and being named MVP of the World Championship. Her experience and goal-scoring ability have been crucial in Esbjerg’s success this season.

3. Ana Gros (Brest Bretagne Handball): 78 goals

The fourth top scorer last season and currently third in 2019/20 – Ana Gros is consistently one of the most dangerous shooters from the back court.

The Slovenian star has played a key role as Brest Bretagne reached the quarter-finals for the first time, with a total of 78 goals. Gros’ contribution is part of the reason Brest finished the main round with the highest number of goals scored overall – 311.

2. Katrin Klujber (FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria): 84 goals

20-year-old Katrin Klujber burst onto the scene last Champions League season, debuting in the top-flight competition in the main round. Klujber demanded attention as she went on to tally 54 goals in the season, headlined by three nine-goal games.

She has continued her exceptional form in 2019/20. Prior to FTC’s elimination, Klujber scored 84 goals to rank second in the Champions League, with two 12-goal performances the individual highlights.

1. Jovanka Radicevic (Buducnost): 97 goals

The return to her first professional club and her home country has seen Jovanka Radicevic in her best form. Living up to her trademark of hardly ever missing a shot, Radicevic has been a leading force for the two-time EHF Champions League winners this season.

The right wing came in just shy of 100 goals at the end of the main round, leading the competition ahead of the knockout stage, where Buducnost will aim to return to the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 after missing the past two editions.

