Court of Handball imposes a fine on the Bosnian Handball Federation
The EHF Court of Handball has rendered a decision against the Bosnian Handball Federation in a case relating to transfers between federations.
In accordance with the EHF List of Penalties, the Court of Handball decided to impose a fine of €750 on the federation for illegally issuing playing permit.
An appeal may be filed with the Court of Appeal within seven days
