Official Statements

02.04.2020, 21:10

Court of Handball imposes a fine on the Bosnian Handball Federation



OFFICIAL STATEMENT: Bosnian Handball Federation has been fined for an illegal playing permit.

Court of Handball imposes a fine on the Bosnian Handball Federation The EHF Court of Handball has rendered a decision against the Bosnian Handball Federation in a case relating to transfers between federations.



In accordance with the EHF List of Penalties, the Court of Handball decided to impose a fine of €750 on the federation for illegally issuing playing permit.



An appeal may be filed with the Court of Appeal within seven days





TEXT: EHF / br



