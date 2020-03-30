QUIZ: France lifted the trophy at the Women's EHF EURO 2018 but how well do you still know other facts and figures from this tournament?

What do you remember from the Women's EHF EURO 2018?

The Women's EHF EURO 2018 was a memorable tournament - not just for hosts France, who defeated Russia in the final in Paris to win the European Championship one year after they also claimed the world title.

Starting Monday (30 March) at 18:00 CET, all handball fans can relive the best action from this tournemant as selected games (match schedule) will be streamed in full on the EHF EURO Facebook page and YouTube channel.

So France won the title, but what else do you know about the Women's EHF EURO 2018? Can you answer the seven questions in our quiz?

