NEWS: EHF Methods Commission member Peter Kovacs has analysed all the trends during the biggest ever Men's EHF EURO to date

Qualitative analysis of Men’s EHF EURO 2020

The EHF has published qualitative analysis of the record-breaking Men’s EHF EURO 2020.

The tournament, won by Spain for the second time in succession, was analysed by EHF Methods Commission member Peter Kovacs, using official championship statistics and his own observations.

Based on these the Hungarian handball expert has put together comprehensive analysis of the competition.

From the number of internationals playing abroad, to the attacking and defence patterns of the 24 participating teams and from goalkeeping performances to technical and tactical novelties, Kovacs offers an in-depth view of the trends that surfaced during the EHF EURO.

It serves as an indication how just how hotly contested the biggest EHF EURO was, further highlighted by the fact that pre-tournament favourites Denmark and France were eliminated at the very first stage.

Kovacs' entire 2020 analysis - together with quantitative data provided by Swiss Timing - has now been made publicly available for download on the European Handball Federation's Activities website.

