01.04.2020, 12:30
Fitness and beyond as handball at home continues
WEEKLY UPDATE: As the lockdown measures continue around the world, the #handballathome campaign sees people of all ages training to stay fit, but also working on some other skills
»
 

Fitness and beyond as handball at home continues

As the lockdown to fight the spread of COVID-19 continues, members of the handball community are finding plenty of ways to keep handball in their lives and stay active.

People of all ages are continuing to embrace the challenge of keeping fit at home – from youth clubs to VELUX EHF Champions League players.

The #handballathome campaign has made its way to India, where Azad Sports Club in Bangalore have been sharing their players’ at-home workouts.

From the UK, Newcastle Vikings Handball Club shared ideas for a fun family workout.

Speaking of family workouts, some national team players are lucky enough to have a sibling to train with.

That is the case Dutch national team players Kay and Inger Smits, who aim to stay in shape after a great few months that saw Inger win the Women’s World Championship and Kay have a solid debut at the EHF EURO.

But it is not only about keeping handball around by staying fit. We also had a glimpse into the life of a handball photographer with no matches to cover.

From Women’s EHF Cup quarter-finalists CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud, Brazil national team player Mariana Costa shared the important message to stay at home, as well as how she is spending her time.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

E o perioada grea în care trebuie să ne protejam, dar și să avem răbdare.. ❤️ Deși e departe de cei dragi, 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗮 e cu gândul la familie, la prieteni dar și la suporteri…Vă îndeamnă pe toți să rămâneți ACASĂ, să fiți responsabili și să nu uitați să faceți mișcare… ⚽️ Mariana continuă să se pregatească în ritm susținut în locuința sa din Bistrița, însă își face timp și pentru o carte bună sau un apel telefonic dat celor dragi. EHF EURO, EHF European Cup, FRH - Federația Română de Handbal #StaiAcasa #CSGloria2018BN #handballathome #Romania #Bistrita #FRH #StayHome #StaySafe

A post shared by Gloria 2018 (@csgloria2018) on

Polish club Azoty Pulawy gave a shout out to the training buddies helping their players during the lockdown and replacing teammates for fitness workouts.

Meanwhile, ehfTV.com commentator Tom O’Brannagain threw down a special #handballathome challenge for EHF Champions League fans – to record themselves acting out Tom’s commentary.

These children accepted the challenge and did an excellent job conveying the emotions.


TEXT: Courtney Gahan / cor
 
