As the lockdown to fight the spread of COVID-19 continues, members of the handball community are finding plenty of ways to keep handball in their lives and stay active.
People of all ages are continuing to embrace the challenge of keeping fit at home – from youth clubs to VELUX EHF Champions League players.
[2008.] U TRENINGU SU I NAŠE PRINCEZE - 3.dan - srijeda 25.3.2020. 👸🏋️♂️😍🤾♂️ Svi za jednog, jedan za sve!!! ❤️🏋️♂️👏🥰🤷♂️🤾♂️😍 #koronaout #treningjesve #treniramodoma #handballathome #motivacija #lionsfightback #rukomet #handball #rkgospić #svizajednogjedanzasve #❤️
A post shared by Rukometni klub "Gospić" (@rkgospic) on
Mar 27, 2020 at 11:26am PDT
@thorstenfries22 nyter treningen i elverum i det gode vær☀️ og med den fantastiske utsikten. Vil bare si takk for en fantastisk sesong med hele Elverum og ser frem til en like så fantastisk kommende sesong 😁💪 #handballathome
A post shared by Elverum Handball (@elverumhandball) on
Mar 30, 2020 at 11:02pm PDT
The #handballathome campaign has made its way to India, where Azad Sports Club in Bangalore have been sharing their players’ at-home workouts.
Quarantine Challenge Clip - 07 @bruiser_vinu And here comes the shooter !! ❤ #handballathome @ehfcl #Quarantine_challenge #keep_growing #keep_learning #TeamAZAD
A post shared by AZAD SPORTS CLUB🤾🏻♂🤾🏻♀ (@azad_sports_club) on
Mar 31, 2020 at 5:00am PDT
From the UK, Newcastle Vikings Handball Club shared ideas for a fun family workout.
No excuses! Keep moving with your roommates, family or on your own!! Marlen, our Vikings Head Coach, gives you some ideas in this video to keep you active that will help both your physical and mental health! Keep playing and having fun staying at your house! And remember kids… eat your veggies!! We are all in this together!! :) #STAYATHOME #VIKINGSSTAYACTIVE #HANDBALLATHOME
A post shared by Newcastle Vikings Handball (@newcastlevikingshandball) on
Mar 31, 2020 at 11:15am PDT
Speaking of family workouts, some national team players are lucky enough to have a sibling to train with.
That is the case Dutch national team players Kay and Inger Smits, who aim to stay in shape after a great few months that saw Inger win the Women’s World Championship and Kay have a solid debut at the EHF EURO.
Inger laat samen met haar broertje Kay zien dat je op verschillende manieren ballen kunt overspelen 🤾. Kan jij dit ook? 🤔 Tag ons in het resultaat! #HandbalNL #Handbalinside #handballathome
A post shared by Nederlands Handbal Team (@dutch_national_handballteam) on
Mar 31, 2020 at 2:02am PDT
But it is not only about keeping handball around by staying fit. We also had a glimpse into the life of a handball photographer with no matches to cover.
📸Life of a handballphotographer during the #quarantine with no handball🥴 #stayathome #makevideos #1_5meterdistance #Corona #covid_19 #quarantaine #handballathome @hummel_nederland @handbalinside #handbalfotograaf #handballphotographer #sportphotographer #photographer #fotograaf @handbalnl_heren #hummel #handbalinside @FotoReza #FotoReza @handbal_nl #Netherlands #Nederland @ehfeuro #handbal #balonmano #handball #Handboll #Andebol #håndbold #handballphoto #instahandball #NikonD500 #D500 @nikoneurope
A post shared by FotoReza (@fotoreza) on
Mar 28, 2020 at 7:54am PDT
From Women’s EHF Cup quarter-finalists CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud, Brazil national team player Mariana Costa shared the important message to stay at home, as well as how she is spending her time.
E o perioada grea în care trebuie să ne protejam, dar și să avem răbdare.. ❤️ Deși e departe de cei dragi, 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗮 e cu gândul la familie, la prieteni dar și la suporteri…Vă îndeamnă pe toți să rămâneți ACASĂ, să fiți responsabili și să nu uitați să faceți mișcare… ⚽️ Mariana continuă să se pregatească în ritm susținut în locuința sa din Bistrița, însă își face timp și pentru o carte bună sau un apel telefonic dat celor dragi. EHF EURO, EHF European Cup, FRH - Federația Română de Handbal #StaiAcasa #CSGloria2018BN #handballathome #Romania #Bistrita #FRH #StayHome #StaySafe
A post shared by Gloria 2018 (@csgloria2018) on
Mar 30, 2020 at 4:36am PDT
Polish club Azoty Pulawy gave a shout out to the training buddies helping their players during the lockdown and replacing teammates for fitness workouts.
Pokazywaliśmy Wam domowe treningi zawodników @pgnigsuperliga. Często w filmikach widzieliśmy najmłodsze pociechy naszych Superligowców, które pomagały swoim tatusiom. 👶👨 Młodsi koledzy z 1. Ligi też mają swoich pomocników! 🐕 Zobaczcie sami! 😍 #zostańwdomu 🏠 #handballathome #training #practice #trenujwdomu #1Liga #hometraining #ksazotypulawy #azotypulawy #grupaazoty #handball #handballplayers #pilkareczna #kochamyręczną
A post shared by KS Azoty Puławy S.A 🔵⚪🔴 (@azotypulawy) on
Mar 31, 2020 at 9:15am PDT
Meanwhile, ehfTV.com commentator Tom O’Brannagain threw down a special #handballathome challenge for EHF Champions League fans – to record themselves acting out Tom’s commentary.
These children accepted the challenge and did an excellent job conveying the emotions.
This is the last action of the match! It’s a penalty! Show the world your class and shoot it in your living room! 😂⠀ .⠀ Record yourself over @tom_o_brannagain’s commentary, post it using the hashtag #handballathome and tag @ehfcl 📸🎙️ ⠀ .⠀ Do it to win exclusive gifts and a great souvenir 🎁😎 #ehfcl
A post shared by EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) on
Mar 31, 2020 at 10:00am PDT
