06.04.2020, 09:20
EHF CAN teams up with iCoachKids
NEWS: Educational initiative iCoachKids becomes an official partner of the European Handball Federation’s competence academy and network

EHF CAN teams up with iCoachKids

The European Handball Federation is delighted to add educational initiative iCoachKids as an official partner of the EHF’s competence academy and network.

The iCoachKids project helps children from all backgrounds enjoy playing sport. It does so by targeting coaches and parents with FREE online resources to help them keep their children active and interested in sport

The non-for-profit project has an extensive YouTube channel containing a number of education and planning videos.

Together with the EHF, the partnership’s goal is to broaden the awareness and raise the profile of the fine work undertaken by the iCoachKids team, led by Sergio Lara-Bercial, co-ordinator of the project in the United Kingdom and lecturer at Leeds Beckett University.

On the announcement of the cooperation, Lara-Bercial told eurohandball.com: “Working with EHF is a long term ambition of iCoachKids. Handball is one the biggest participation sports across Europe and this partnership will allow us to reach a large audience of eager youth sport coaches.

“iCoachKids has developed a vast amount of free online resources as well as developed a network of true experts in youth sport that we feel can support EHF achieve their coaching goals over the next few years.”

The EHF’s Beata Kozlowska said: “We are looking forward to the start of a fruitful partnership with iCoachKids, whose work and passion for this project has impressed everyone at the EHF.

“More importantly, the work they are doing is bringing smiles to the faces of thousands of children all through the power of handball.

“This fantastic work is absolutely vital for the EHF at grassroots level. It’s important for us to recognise the importance of developing a high-quality youth sport coaching workforce.”

To mark the start of the partnership, the EHF will present an iCoachKids Week and introduce the project through social media, offering videos for coaches and PE teachers who are working with children.

For more information on iCoachKids, visit their official website.


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
