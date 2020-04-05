NEWS: With the European club and national team competitions currently on hold, the EHF is starting a series of interviews on Instagram Live with top players, while fans can ask their own questions

New Instagram interview series starts with Rune Dahmke

Since a few weeks the #handballathome hashtag has enabled fans around the world to get a glimpse of what their favourite players and teams are up to during the current break because of the COVID-19 situation.

But #handballathome will get a new dimension today (Monday 6 April) as the EHF is starting a series of interviews on Instagram Live with some of the big names of the game.

Six times over the next 14 days, ehfTV.com commentator Chris O’Reilly will talk to a player, while fans can get involved by asking their own questions during the 10/15-minute interviews.

The interview series starts today with Rune Dahmke

The series gets off to a great start as German national team player and THW Kiel left wing Rune Dahmke will be Chris’ first guest.

Join Rune and Chris live on EHF EURO Instagram Live today at 16:00 CET and be prepared to throw in your own questions.

All interviews will feature topics such as trivia quick fire on the streamed games that week, replicating their favourite #handballathome exercises or showcasing something else they have been doing to keep busy during this time at home.

