QUIZ: Spain won their first Men's EHF EURO trophy in 2018 but how well do you still know other facts and figures from this tournament?

What do you remember from the Men’s EHF EURO 2018?

The Men’s EHF EURO 2018 in Croatia ended with a long-awaited triumph for Spain, who beat Sweden in the final to win the European Championship for the first time.

Starting with Croatia against Norway on Monday (6 April) at 18:00 CET and ending with the final on Thursday, all handball fans can relive the best action from this tournament as selected games (match schedule) will be streamed in full on the EHF EURO Facebook page and YouTube channel.

So Spain won the title, but what else do you know about the Men's EHF EURO 2018? Can you answer the seven questions in our quiz?

TEXT: