«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«dec 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«jan 2021»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

08.04.2020, 14:50
Handball life continues with daily diaries and global commentary challenge
«Go back »Print Version


WEEKLY UPDATE: As the lockdown period continues, we see more of the daily lives of top handball stars, gain plenty of training tips, and are entertained by people the world over with the commentary challenge

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's News
»
 

Lockdown life continues with daily diaries and global commentary challenge

As life in lockdown continues around the world, so does the quest to stay fit and keep handball present despite seasons at all levels being on hold – and the situation is creating a considerable library of training options while stuck at home.

It is about more than training, however. Clubs in the EHF Champions League are keeping their fans and teams connected by offering glimpses into the routines of the top players during lockdown.

DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League title holders Györi Audi ETO KC’s shared a snapshot of right back Amanda Kurtovic’s regular day during lockdown, where we see how she starts her day, her training routine and how she enjoys spending her downtime.

On the training front, players and teams from the top-flight competitions right down to children’s are continuing to share their ideas for working out at home, as well as inspiring others to keep active and healthy.

VELUX EHF Champions League side Kadetten Schaffhausen shared some snaps of their Hungarian centre back Gabor Czaszar’s days in lockdown and how he’s spending time with his smallest fans.

The Norwegian Handball Federation have been sharing training tips from their players. This week there was a video especially for goalkeepers featuring Buducnost’s Emily Sando.

Newcastle Vikings Handball Club in England offered some different ideas for staying active, while also beautifying your back garden.

Alongside training, people are trying their hand at the commentary challenge with ehfTV.com’s Tom O’Brannagain, which involves filming a clip overlaid with O’Brannagain’s voice over.

VELUX EHF FINAL4 2018 MVP Diego Simonet involved his daughter in the challenge, unofficially winning the most adorable recreation of the tense end-of-match moment.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thanks @tom_o_brannagain for putting the voice to this important penalty. #handballathome @ehfcl @pumafrance

A post shared by Diego Simonet (@chinosimonet) on

The challenge has truly spread worldwide, with fans from Novi Sad to New South Wales participating. 

Meanwhile, USA beach handball player Ebiye Udo-Udoma chose to play the commentary over a clip of him taking a decisive penalty shot in an international match against Australia.

We have also seen some clips of people working on other skills – including combining throwing practice with some pretty cool video editing.

Last but not least, we see there is no excuse for not practicing to perfect technical skills, even without a court. Check out this between-the-legs spin!

 


TEXT: Courtney Gahan / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM