WEEKLY UPDATE: As the lockdown period continues, we see more of the daily lives of top handball stars, gain plenty of training tips, and are entertained by people the world over with the commentary challenge

Lockdown life continues with daily diaries and global commentary challenge

As life in lockdown continues around the world, so does the quest to stay fit and keep handball present despite seasons at all levels being on hold – and the situation is creating a considerable library of training options while stuck at home.

It is about more than training, however. Clubs in the EHF Champions League are keeping their fans and teams connected by offering glimpses into the routines of the top players during lockdown.

DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League title holders Györi Audi ETO KC’s shared a snapshot of right back Amanda Kurtovic’s regular day during lockdown, where we see how she starts her day, her training routine and how she enjoys spending her downtime.

On the training front, players and teams from the top-flight competitions right down to children’s are continuing to share their ideas for working out at home, as well as inspiring others to keep active and healthy.

VELUX EHF Champions League side Kadetten Schaffhausen shared some snaps of their Hungarian centre back Gabor Czaszar’s days in lockdown and how he’s spending time with his smallest fans.

The Norwegian Handball Federation have been sharing training tips from their players. This week there was a video especially for goalkeepers featuring Buducnost’s Emily Sando.

Newcastle Vikings Handball Club in England offered some different ideas for staying active, while also beautifying your back garden.

Alongside training, people are trying their hand at the commentary challenge with ehfTV.com’s Tom O’Brannagain, which involves filming a clip overlaid with O’Brannagain’s voice over.

VELUX EHF FINAL4 2018 MVP Diego Simonet involved his daughter in the challenge, unofficially winning the most adorable recreation of the tense end-of-match moment.

The challenge has truly spread worldwide, with fans from Novi Sad to New South Wales participating.

Meanwhile, USA beach handball player Ebiye Udo-Udoma chose to play the commentary over a clip of him taking a decisive penalty shot in an international match against Australia.

We have also seen some clips of people working on other skills – including combining throwing practice with some pretty cool video editing.

Last but not least, we see there is no excuse for not practicing to perfect technical skills, even without a court. Check out this between-the-legs spin!

