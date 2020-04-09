QUIZ: The 2017/18 edition of the VELUX EHF Champions League ended with France dominating the final standings. How well do you remember the event?

Test your knowledge of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2018

For the first and only time ever, three teams from the same country qualified for one edition of the VELUX EHF FINAL4.

2018 saw France on top of European club handball, as Montpellier HB won the trophy by beating HBC Nantes in the final, and Paris Saint-Germain ranked third.

From Friday (10 April) through Sunday, fans can relive the thrills of that historic weekend, as all matches from the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2018 will be streamed on the EHF Champions League Facebook page and the ehfTV YouTube channel.

Find out how well you remember the ninth edition of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2018 with our quiz.

