EUROPEAN HANDBALL MANAGER: Twenty places are up for grabs for the next instalment of the hugely popular European Handball Manager

Apply now for the next European Handball Manager programme

Just 20 places are available for handball enthusiasts to apply for the sixth year of the European Handball Manager programme at the German Sport University Cologne.

From 1 July 2020, up to 20 participants can take part in the course with the deadline closing on 30 April.

This year it is likely that the programme will see it’s 100th graduate celebrate passing the course that has proven to be so popular and successful within the handball community.

The tailor-made programme for current and prospective managers in handball sports organisations has been developed and refined over the course of the past five years.

Improve skills and knowledge

Managers from top European clubs, such as THW Kiel, Telekom Veszprem HC and Györi Audi ETO KC, as well as handball associations and leagues in Europe, have already successfully completed the European Handball Manager and now benefit from the knowledge and skills acquired.

“A worthwhile investment in the future development of every handball club,” – the words of Jennifer Kettemann, Managing Director Rhein-Neckar Löwen and graduate of the European Handball Manager in 2017/18.

In the meantime, the course of study has also become internationally known and in demand, with the first graduates working in handball in the USA and Australia. Applications have also been received from outside Europe for the next year's course.

The programme takes place every two years in English and consists of five interdisciplinary modules. Each module comprises theoretical and practical parts, which are taught by experts from various fields including economics, law, communication and psychology. Participants attend the part-time certificate programme parallel to their jobs. The programme content is divided into self-study and attendance phases (three-week spread over one year) with 250 lesson units in total.

The application process

All attendance phases take place at the German Sport University Cologne. The programme fee is 5,000 Euro.

Do not miss the application deadline of 30 April 2020 for one of the 20 places.

To download an application form click here.

And, for further information on the course, click here.

