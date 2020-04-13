QUIZ: The Norwegian women's team won their seventh European title in 2016, but what else do you still know about the EHF EURO 2016 in Sweden?

What do you remember from the Women’s EHF EURO 2016?

Norway earned their record-extending seventh Women’s EHF EURO title by beating the Netherlands 30:29 in the final in Gothenburg in December 2016.

But there were many more thrilling matches at the European Championship 2016. Starting today (Monday 13 April) at 18:00 CET, all handball fans can relive the best action from this tournament as selected games (match schedule) will be streamed in full on the EHF EURO Facebook page and YouTube channel.

So Norway won the title, but what else do you know about the Women’s EHF EURO 2016? Can you answer the seven questions in our quiz?

