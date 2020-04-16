OFFICIAL STATEMENT: The final weekend of the VELUX EHF Champions League has been moved to the end of December 2020

VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 takes place, will be organised in December

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the European Handball Federation has postponed the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020, setting 28 to 29 December 2020 in Cologne’s LANXESS arena as the new date for the showpiece event of European club handball. Tickets that have already been bought remain valid for the December edition.

The final weekend of the VELUX EHF Champions League had been initially scheduled for 30 and 31 May. However, in the light of the global health crisis, it had already been moved once to its first alternative date – 22 and 23 August – before it was postponed for a second time.

Tickets that have already been bought remain valid for the December edition.

Contingency plans at early stage

“From the point of view of European club handball – and this opinion was supported by the main club representatives in a coordination meeting last week – there is the common will to stage the EHF FINAL4s in 2020,” said Wiederer.

Already in the second week of March, the EHF had named 22 and 23 August as the first alternative date for the VELUX EHF FINAL4.

While continuously monitoring the crisis situation across Europe as well as different governmental measures such bans major events and travel restrictions, over the past weeks contingency plans were made with local partners and the City of Cologne – and LANXESS arena was tentatively reserved for 28 and 29 December 2020 – should it not be possible to hold the August dates.

At its meeting on 24 April, the EHF Executive Committee will decide on how the European handball season 2019/20 will come to an end. This will also include announcements on the ‘Road to Cologne’, i.e. the qualification of clubs to the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020.

“In any case, this will be a decision based on sportive results achieved in rounds already completed,” said Wiederer.

Furthermore, consultations continue with the local organisers of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 in Budapest (scheduled for 5 and 6 September 2020) and the MEN’S EHF Cup Finals in Berlin (29 and 30 August 2020) and announcements regarding these events will be made in due course.

TEXT: