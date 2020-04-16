«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«dec 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«jan 2021»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

16.04.2020, 12:30
VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 takes place, will be organised in December
«Go back »Print Version


OFFICIAL STATEMENT: The final weekend of the VELUX EHF Champions League has been moved to the end of December 2020

» »2019-20 Men's CL
»Final 4
»
 

VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 takes place, will be organised in December

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the European Handball Federation has postponed the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020, setting 28 to 29 December 2020 in Cologne’s LANXESS arena as the new date for the showpiece event of European club handball. Tickets that have already been bought remain valid for the December edition.

The final weekend of the VELUX EHF Champions League had been initially scheduled for 30 and 31 May. However, in the light of the global health crisis, it had already been moved once to its first alternative date – 22 and 23 August – before it was postponed for a second time.

Tickets that have already been bought remain valid for the December edition.

Contingency plans at early stage

“From the point of view of European club handball – and this opinion was supported by the main club representatives in a coordination meeting last week – there is the common will to stage the EHF FINAL4s in 2020,” said Wiederer.

Already in the second week of March, the EHF had named 22 and 23 August as the first alternative date for the VELUX EHF FINAL4.

While continuously monitoring the crisis situation across Europe as well as different governmental measures such bans major events and travel restrictions, over the past weeks contingency plans were made with local partners and the City of Cologne – and LANXESS arena was tentatively reserved for 28 and 29 December 2020 – should it not be possible to hold the August dates.

At its meeting on 24 April, the EHF Executive Committee will decide on how the European handball season 2019/20 will come to an end. This will also include announcements on the ‘Road to Cologne’, i.e. the qualification of clubs to the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020.

“In any case, this will be a decision based on sportive results achieved in rounds already completed,” said Wiederer.

Furthermore, consultations continue with the local organisers of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 in Budapest (scheduled for 5 and 6 September 2020) and the MEN’S EHF Cup Finals in Berlin (29 and 30 August 2020) and announcements regarding these events will be made in due course.


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
Share
CONTACT FORM