QUIZ: The 2017/18 edition of the WOMEN'S EHF Champions League saw Györ win their second consecutive title, but how well do you remember that weekend in Budapest?

Test your knowledge of the WOMEN'S EHF FINAL4 2018

It was the fourth Women’s EHF Champions League trophy for Györi Audi ETO KC, winning the title in Budapest for the second year in a row.

With a pulsating victory over Vardar after extra-time, Györ made history in the 2018 edition of the final event and gave their coach Ambros Martin a brilliant farewell.

From Friday until Sunday, 17-20 April, fans can relive the thrills of that historic weekend, as all matches from the WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2018 will be streamed on the EHF Champions League Facebook page and the ehfTV YouTube channel.

Discover how well you remember the 2018 edition of the WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 with our quiz.

