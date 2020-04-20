QUIZ: Germany became the surprise winners of the Men’s EHF EURO 2016 but how well do you still know other facts and figures from the event in Poland?

What do you remember from the Men’s EHF EURO 2016?

With the outstanding goalkeeper Andreas Wolff in a crucial role, Germany defeated Spain in the final to become the surprise champions of the Men’s EHF EURO 2016 in Poland.

But there were many more thrilling matches at this competition. Starting today (Monday 20 April) at 18:00 CET, all handball fans can relive the best action from this tournament as selected games will be streamed in full on the EHF EURO Facebook page and YouTube channel.

So, Germany won the title but what else do you know about the Men’s EHF EURO 2016? Can you answer the seven questions in our quiz?

