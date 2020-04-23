QUIZ: Were you watching when HC Vardar shocked the handball world in 2017? See how much you remember from that thrilling weekend in Cologne

Test your knowledge of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2017

The list of fairy tales in Cologne grew longer at the 2017 edition of the VELUX EHF FINAL4, when debutants HC Vardar took the trophy home to Skopje after beating the big favourites Barcelona in the semi and PSG in the final.

From Friday until Sunday, 24-26 April, fans can relive the thrills of that historic weekend as all matches from the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2017 will be streamed on the EHF Champions League Facebook page and the ehfTV YouTube channel.

Discover how well you remember the 2017 edition of the event with our quiz.

