EHF EXEC Committee decides future of beach season

The EHF Executive Committee on Friday confirmed the status of the 2020 EHF beach handball season with the future of several tournaments decided.

In the light of the of COVID-19 pandemic and after intensive monitoring of the situation – including the analysis of governmental measures – the EXEC committee announced the decision to cancel the ebt Finals, scheduled for June in Larnaka, Cyprus.

The qualification tournaments for the Beach Handball EURO 2021, originally schedule in July in Georgia and Greece have also been cancelled.

The Men’s 16 and Women’s 16 Beach Handball EURO – scheduled to take play in Italy in July – has been postponed. Proposed dates – 24 to 27 September – have been put forward and a final decision will is planned at the EXEC committee’s June meeting.

A decision on the future of this season’s Champions Cup, currently scheduled to take place in Sicily between 1-4 October, will be finalised at the beginning of July.

A number of ebt tournaments have already been cancelled as a result of the pandemic, with competition organisers advised to contact the EHF beach handball department should the status of future competitions change in due course.

