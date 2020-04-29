NEWS: From icoachkids and Goalcha to documentation of last year’s EHF Scientific Conference plus the start of a small series of beach handball training clips.

EHF CAN April update

It has been a busy time for the European Handball Federation’s Competence Academy and Network department over the last month despite lockdown restrictions in place across Europe amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Handball at Home

A variety of social media posts – with the aim of keeping handball players, coaches and fans fit, healthy and engaged – proved to be incredibly popular on the EHF CAN’s Facebook page.

To introduce a new partnership with icoachkids, a series of videos from the icoachkids’ YouTube channel were posted, while encouraging activity at home was the message behind the videos published by another partner, GOALCHA.

As part of the EHF’s social media drive of #handballathome, a #coacheschallenge campaign also flourished with a number of coaches within the EHF CAN network taking part on social media to showcase their own techniques and methods.

Furthermore, videos from the Share & Play initiative also gave handball fans an insight to the game at the top level as Carlos Prieto spoke with Andrea Lekic and Viran Morros on their Instagram channel.

EHF Scientific Conference documented

Meanwhile the EHF has published a complete and comprehensive overview of the Scientific Conference, which took place in Cologne in November last year.

The 234-page document details a host of material which was presented during the fifth Scientific Conference, titled Handball for Life. The conference centred heavily surrounding grassroots handball and a host of information can be read throughout.

To read it in full, click here.

Time for the beach

Finally, the first in a series of beach handball training videos were launched on 29 April on the EHF CAN Facebook page.

A whole host of special drills, covering all aspects of beach handball training will published over the coming weeks – remember to like the EHF CAN Facebook page.

The first video, which focused on goalkeeping, can be watched below.

