«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«nov 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«dec 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«jan 2021»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

29.04.2020, 17:10
EHF CAN April update
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: From icoachkids and Goalcha to documentation of last year’s EHF Scientific Conference plus the start of a small series of beach handball training clips.

»Activities Channel
 

EHF CAN April update

It has been a busy time for the European Handball Federation’s Competence Academy and Network department over the last month despite lockdown restrictions in place across Europe amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Handball at Home

A variety of social media posts – with the aim of keeping handball players, coaches and fans fit, healthy and engaged – proved to be incredibly popular on the EHF CAN’s Facebook page.

To introduce a new partnership with icoachkids, a series of videos from the icoachkids’ YouTube channel were posted, while encouraging activity at home was the message behind the videos published by another partner, GOALCHA.

As part of the EHF’s social media drive of #handballathome, a #coacheschallenge campaign also flourished with a number of coaches within the EHF CAN network taking part on social media to showcase their own techniques and methods.

Furthermore, videos from the Share & Play initiative also gave handball fans an insight to the game at the top level as Carlos Prieto spoke with Andrea Lekic and Viran Morros on their Instagram channel.

EHF Scientific Conference documented

Meanwhile the EHF has published a complete and comprehensive overview of the Scientific Conference, which took place in Cologne in November last year.

The 234-page document details a host of material which was presented during the fifth Scientific Conference, titled Handball for Life. The conference centred heavily surrounding grassroots handball and a host of information can be read throughout.

To read it in full, click here.

Time for the beach

Finally, the first in a series of beach handball training videos were launched on 29 April on the EHF CAN Facebook page.

A whole host of special drills, covering all aspects of beach handball training will published over the coming weeks – remember to like the EHF CAN Facebook page.

The first video, which focused on goalkeeping, can be watched below.


TEXT:
 
Share
CONTACT FORM