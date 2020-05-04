QUIZ: France won their third EHF EURO title in 2014 but how well do you still know other facts and figures from the event in Denmark?

What do you remember from the Men’s EHF EURO 2014?

It was the third trophy for France and one of the unhappiest moments for Danish handball: MVP Nikola Karabatic steered ‘Les Bleus’ to the top of the podium at the Men’s EHF EURO 2014, after crushing the hosts in the final in Herning.

France defeated Denmark 41:32, becoming the only team in the history of the EHF EURO to score more than 40 goals in the final.

This week fans can relive some of the best action from the Men’s EHF EURO 2014, with the semi-final between Denmark and Croatia on Tuesday (4 May) at 18:00 CEST as well as the final between France and Denmark on Wednesday at 18:00 CEST streamed in full on the EHF EURO Facebook page and YouTube channel.

So, what do you still know about the Men’s EHF EURO 2014? Can you answer the seven questions in our quiz?

