From showcases of community strength to snowy isolation

With the handball world settled into lockdown life, the showcases of solidarity, creative training at home and messages of inspiration continued over the past week.

One of the most significant social media posts in the handball world came from the record top scorer of the Men’s EHF EURO and VELUX EHF Champions League 2014/15 winner, Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson. The Iceland wing announced an end to his playing career after 25 years – and so many brilliant moments – on court.

But handball will not be without the wing who ended his impressive Champions League career spanning four countries with a final season at PSG – only a matter of days after Sigurdsson’s announcement, his former club VfL Gummersbach announced he would be returning to their ranks as coach.

While Sigurdsson may now have the opportunity to ease off training, there are plenty of at-home workouts still taking place. Barça’s Luka Cindric showed off the great view he enjoys while bike training.

Over in Hungary, Telekom Veszprém HC goalkeeper Vladimir Cupara is also continuing to train hard for the resumption of matches – and he is not forgetting his team colours while doing so, seeming to always work out in Veszprém’s trademark red.

As part of her handball at home training, CSM Bucuresti superstar Cristina Neagu gave us all a lesson in how to use a treadmill. Check out her pace!

There has also been some less traditional training taking place, as THW Kiel wing Magnus Landin showed us with this exercise in strength.

In Norway, Györi Audi ETO KC line player Kari Brattset has found some very isolated – and still snowy – landscape to make fitness training a little more scenic.

There may not be any handball matches on, but there are plenty of games available to handball fans on social media. Teams and national federations have kept their fans engaged with games like this one from the German Handball Federation.

The Croatian Handball Federation have been asking their fans to pick their favourite actions. Which of these two shots impresses you the most?

Missing the court, Kobenhavn Handball line player Linn Blohm reminisced with the EHF EURO, sharing one of her top goals for Sweden.

There were also acts of kindness from the handball community. After seeing a photo of a poster from a little girl, Lea, asking if anyone had seen her lost handball, Füchse Berlin captain Hans Lindberg arranged to meet Lea and her family in order to give her some of his own brand as well as an official ball of the EHF Cup.

Last but definitely not least, Rhein-Neckar Löwen had a shout out from the German Red Cross, after the club and its supporters helped to arrange food supplies for those in need.

