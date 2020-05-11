QUIZ: Get ready for seven tough questions on the Women’s EHF European Championship in 2012, the year Montenegro became the fourth nation to lift this trophy

Test your knowledge from the Women’s EHF EURO 2012

The Women’s EHF EURO 2012 was the second EHF European Championship in Serbia that year, as earlier the men’s tournament had taken place in the same country.

The event ended with a remarkable outcome: Montenegro broke the eight-year-long dominance of Norway in European women’s handball, beating the Scandinavians 34:31 after double extra time.

Just months earlier, Norway had beaten Montenegro in the Olympic final of the 2012 London Games.

This week fans can relive some of the best action from the Women’s EHF EURO 2012, with the semi-final between Norway and Hungary on Tuesday (12 May) at 18:00 CEST and the final between Montenegro and Norway on Wednesday at 18:00 CEST streamed in full on the EHF EURO Facebook page and YouTube channel.

So, what do you still know about the Women’s EHF EURO 2012? Can you answer the seven questions in our quiz?

