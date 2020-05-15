QUIZ: Scoring 15 goals in the WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2015/16 final against Györ, Isabelle Gullden was the match winner for CSM Bucuresti. Test your knowledge of the Swedish star

The ‘record-breaking Bella’ challenge

The final of the WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2015/16 season made history: For the first time, a final was decided not only in extra time, but a penalty shootout.

For the first time, a Romanian club – CSM Bucuresti – won the competition.

And for the first time, a female player scored 15 goals in a final. That player, Isabelle “Bella” Gullden, was also the overall top scorer of the competition, with 108 goals.

From Friday until Sunday, 15 to 17 May 2020, fans can relive the thrills of that historic weekend, as all matches from the WOMEN’S EHF EHF FINAL4 2016 will be streamed on the EHF Champions League Facebook page and the ehfTV YouTube channel.

Before throw-off of the re-live matches, test your knowledge on Gullden with our special quiz.

TEXT: